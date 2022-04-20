Obituary for William Sutton

Memorial service and burial for Gina McCoy, age 62 of Yantis, TX will be held at a later date. Mrs. McCoy passed away on March 29, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Gina was born on July 4, 1959 in Inglewood, CA to Ima Lou (Wilson) McCoy. She married Sean Miller and spent 26 wonderful years with him; growing a life and raising their only daughter. Gina worked as an at-home care attendant and was a homemaker. When she wasn’t working, she was spending her time with her daughter and husband. Laughing, loving, living a life worth more than words. An artistic and creative individual. She was a conversationalist, idealistic, and a breath of fresh air to any room she was in. Beloved by many; she was a hard act to follow. She loved all of her friends and family.

YANTIS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO