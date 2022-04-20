ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fate, TX

Obituary for William Sutton

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Visitation for William Ronald Sutton, age 72 of Fate, TX will be held from 1:00 to 3:00P.M. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Rockwall, TX. Mr....

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Karen Hipp

Karen Hipp, 72, of Montgomery, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, TX. She was born August 9, 1949, in Littlefield, TX, to Robert and Helen (Cowart) Hipp. She grew up in Olton, TX where she graduated from Olton High School in 1967. She graduated from Howard Payne University in 1971 and received a Masters’ Degree in Education from Prairie View A&M University of Texas in 1974. Miss Hipp was a teacher and basketball coach for several years. She retired from the Montgomery County Hospital District where she was the Logistics Coordinator.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Philip Lockwood

Philip Lockwood, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Sulphur Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Philip Arthur was born on December 3, 1943, in Indianapolis, IN to Herbert and Irene (Frazier) Lockwood. He married...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Jerry Don Gillem

Funeral Service for Jerry Don Gillem, age 81 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 1:30P.M. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Lantz and Rev. Jason Dictza officiating. Interment will follow at Tira Cemetery with Tommy Blunt, Larry Blunt, Bruce Lockhart, Bryan Lockhart, Brock Lockhart, Sam Hentchel, Ethan Boatman, Randy Rushin, and Jeffrey Kesting serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Jerry Don passed away on April 11th, age 81, at his home with his wife, Judy, by his side.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Jerald Wren

Funeral services for Jerald Odis Wren, age 70, of Cumby, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Hoyt Scoggin officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Brandon Wren, Mathew Wren, Michael Wren, Ty Johnson, Dustin Wren, Robert Pyle, Joseph Pyle, and Shawn Byrd serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Charles Taylor Jr. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., prior to service time. Jerald passed away on Friday, March 31, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. He was born on September 24, 1951, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Orval Odis Wren and Ruby Christine Millsap Wren. He worked as a route manager for the Dallas Morning News for many years.
CUMBY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Robert Eugene Johnson

Robert Eugene Johnson of Sulphur Springs, TX was born on June 12, 1932 in Mount Ayr, IA and went to be with his heavenly Father on April 1, 2022 at the age of 89. Robert served 14 years in the Navy. While living in Mesa, AZ for many years he retired from Quest Communications before moving to Texas. He liked anything western and especially enjoyed country-western music and dancing.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Michelle Spataro

Memorial Service for Michelle Spataro, age 52, of Emory, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Believer’s Baptist Church in Emory with Dr. Jason Rolen officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the Emory Volunteer Fire Department and her Rains High School Students. There will be no formal visitation. Michelle passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 15, 1969, in Sherman, the daughter of Maurice Martin and Lynda Madison Martin. She married Frank Spataro on May 31, 2014, in Rockwall. Michelle worked as a school counselor for Quinlan ISD, Rains County ISD, Community ISD and Greenville ISD.
EMORY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Gina McCoy

Memorial service and burial for Gina McCoy, age 62 of Yantis, TX will be held at a later date. Mrs. McCoy passed away on March 29, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Gina was born on July 4, 1959 in Inglewood, CA to Ima Lou (Wilson) McCoy. She married Sean Miller and spent 26 wonderful years with him; growing a life and raising their only daughter. Gina worked as an at-home care attendant and was a homemaker. When she wasn’t working, she was spending her time with her daughter and husband. Laughing, loving, living a life worth more than words. An artistic and creative individual. She was a conversationalist, idealistic, and a breath of fresh air to any room she was in. Beloved by many; she was a hard act to follow. She loved all of her friends and family.
YANTIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Javard Clayton McGill Jr.

Funeral service for Javard Clayton McGill Jr., age 20 of Como, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Como-Pickton High School with Pastor Bobby Thomas and Bishop Kerry Roy officiating. Interment will follow at Independence Cemetery with Ricky Alvarez, Deion McGill, Trayton Powell, Barylyn Adams, Christian Clayton, Desmond Allen, Dom Allen and Marqis Ivory serving as pallbearers and Braylon Clayton, Day Day Jackson and Jacorian Clayton serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. McGill passed away on April 17, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances- Sulphur Springs.
COMO, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of Cumby/ BlackJack Grove

From indigenous camp to stagecoach stopover: A brief history of Black Jack Grove (aka Cumby). Teetotaling, fiddling and banking were the town’s past. Although it is common to think of Hopkins County as having begun in the 1840s when the first frontiersmen arrived, indigenous peoples called Northeast Texas home long before covered wagons ever left their wheel tracks in the fertile black earth. One such place was Black Jack Grove, now known as Cumby, which was an indigenous camping ground for “many years” according to Hopkins County historian Lajuana Parmalee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
