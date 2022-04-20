New Toledo online program makes getting permit, zoning information easier

Before the first swing of a hammer falls at a new construction project or an entrepreneur turns on the open for business sign for the first time, a significant amount of preliminary work is needed to make the process go smoothly, and that includes obtaining the proper permits.

Getting the required permits in place not only helps to avoid potential headaches but also ensures that a project is done the right way. But that process isn’t necessarily easy when there are a multitude of business or residential scenarios requiring multiple permits through multiple agencies in order to be legally compliant.

Now, the city of Toledo has implemented a Permit Planner, which is an online program designed to ease the permit process, said Sandy Spang, deputy director of economic development who spearheaded the effort to bring the program to Toledo.

“Where I have seen a lot of people get tripped up is that they do things out of order, they are applying for a building permit but they haven’t addressed their zoning concerns, and the zoning concerns might take up to three months to get resolved,” she said.

Last year the city’s building inspection division received over 35,000 applications and issued nearly 10,000 permits. With the new Permit Planner program, users simply follow guided steps to plug in basic information tailored to a specific project and a drop down menu lists all of the zoning, permits, and incentives involved with the project.

“Much of what I do is helping small businesses navigate through this process and so I could see the need was very clear,” Ms. Spang said. “We know that small businesses do so much for our local economy. They employ people, we know that every small business we can get across the finish line is a wonderful gain for the city of Toledo and making that process easier helps everyone.”

Since officially launching April 6, approximately 1,000 questions have been submitted through the Permit Planner portal, said Rachel Hart, deputy director of marketing and communications, who worked with Ms. Spang to get the program up and running.

“We’re very happy with it. Just having all of this information live in one cohesive space,” Ms. Hart said.

Architect Andy Knopp said the program saved him about an hour’s worth of time while he was researching information for a client. A principal with Thomas Porter Architects, Mr. Knopp also helped test the product for the city while it was being developed.

“This planner should help people understand what they should be anticipating before they ever get into a construction project, or buy a building,” he said.

Some permits require an appearance in front of a commission, which Permit Planner indicates, as well as total cost, which is based on the size of the project, and summarized zoning information.

The program can also identify incentive opportunities that may be available such as community reinvestment programs, which provide tax abatements for improvements. In addition, woman-owned and minority-owned businesses are currently eligible to access capital programs, which are offering up to $45,000 with zero percent interest and up to $500,000 at three percent interest, Ms. Spang said.

“Too many times we talk to a business and they might have been eligible for something like a facade grant, but they didn’t know that so this alerts them right at the beginning of the project,” she said.

Residents can also find Permit Planner useful for home improvement or new construction projects, as it provides needed information before a costly mistake happens whether you are doing the work yourself or hiring a contractor, Ms. Spang said. The program also keeps residents informed of potential overlay district requirements, if they reside in a historic district for example, in order to stay compliant with a project, she said.

The city of Toledo invested $100,000 to get Permit Planner up and running. Joel Mahoney is the founder and CEO of Open Counter Enterprises, the Boston-based firm that developed the Permit Planner software, which he says has been implemented in over 100 cities across the country.

“The problem is pretty universal, the (permitting) process can be daunting for someone who has never done it before, it’s hard to help them other than in a manual way and it’s hard for cities to scale that process,” Mr. Mahoney said. “We’re just trying to make it easier for people to understand the requirements so that they follow the right steps and make it through the process.”

Permit Planner can be accessed on city’s website .