California State

Some California school districts launch transitional kindergarten without state help

By Calmatters
rwcpulse.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a major shift for early education, California is expanding its transitional kindergarten program to eventually include all 4-year-olds. While most districts will receive additional dollars for the expansion, 15% will not — and are facing tough budget choices as they comply with the new fall mandate. Some...

