Overturned tractor trailer blocks one lane on U.S. 95 near Beatty

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 northbound saw some traffic delays while crews worked to clean up a tractor-trailer that overturned. The tractor-trailer rollover happened Thursday morning around 7:00 near mile marker 179.8. The lane restrictions were near mile marker 180 and were acive for just over three hours. The lane has since reopened. […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An overnight tractor-trailer fire leaves part of I-77 southbound closed. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a call for a tractor-trailer fire came in just after midnight on Friday, March 25, 2022, at mile marker 29.5 on I-77 southbound. Dispatchers said the fire is believed to have been started due to […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he drive his truck off the road and crashed along Interstate 95 Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 135 on I-95 just after 8:30 p.m. in Stafford County. A...
A tractor-trailer crashed into a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday around noon, according to Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened on Ritner Highway/Route11 near Stoughstown Road on Mar. 24, according to a release by trooper Megan Ammerman. The crash also involved a car with entrapment, according to emergency dispatchers. A...
(KTNV) — On Sunday morning around 4:39 a.m., a driver of a Ford F-150 died after hitting two cinder block walls near North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. LVMPD says the truck driver was driving at...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on I-95 in Hopkinton on Saturday morning. State police said at 1:38 a.m. troopers responded to I-95 South between Exit 3 and Exit 2. Hope Valley Rescue determined the pedestrian was dead on the scene. […]
HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a closure on the Southwest Freeway at Westpark Drive Friday, according to Transtar. It happened around 11:20 a.m. Sky 2 is flying over the scene as officials investigate the cause of the crash. This is a developing story. Check back here for...
The megadrought gripping the Western United States is widening. Fifty-seven percent of the country and 100% of Nevada is in some level of drought, and nowhere is it as obvious as along the Colorado River. In the Southwestern U.S., the massive Lake Mead Reservoir near Las Vegas is not as...
UPDATE: The Clark County Coroners Office has identified the victim of the attack as 42-year-old Michael Owen. The official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Las Vegas Metro police confirmed that no one has been arrested as a result of this incident. Police have submitted a report with all findings to […]
ATLANTA — All lanes are blocked on I-85/I-75 southbound near Freedom Parkway, causing extreme traffic delays. The lanes are blocked just before exit 248 C, according to Georgia 511. Georgia Department of Transportation crews are removing a fence from an overpass on the downtown connector, and working to reopen...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Street performers filled the streets Monday at the Fremont Street Experience. People perform inside of circles on Fremont street and that is how many earn a living. Las Vegas city leaders and Fremont street reps are calling for some changes on how the circles are managed after 90% of street performers are no showing their circles.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot another man when the two got into an argument over a key on a lanyard. Nathan Williams was arrested on April 11, 2022, nearly one week after the deadly April 5 shooting. He is facing charges of murder with use […]
Picture the unlucky Los Angeles resident who decides to party in Las Vegas for the weekend, only to hit traffic that can turn a four-and-a-half-hour drive into six, or get stuck at the airport due to a flight delay. A company called Brightline Holdings says it has the solution: It...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their week off with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a royal flush jackpot worth $120,000. According to Station Casinos, the local hit the jackpot on Monday at approximately 11:42 a.m. after placing a $10.50 bet on Double Super Times Pay Poker.
Comments / 0