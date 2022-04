This Thursday, the Fort Morgan Library and Museum will welcome guests for an exclusive Toys and Games Art Walk program. The event will be held in conjunction with the monthly downtown Art Walk, running from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Guests can enjoy coloring, giant board games, video games, a scavenger hunt with prizes, carnival games and snacks and drinks, in addition to perusing the exhibit of old toys on display.

