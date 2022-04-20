ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

evTS Hosts Meeting and Test Drive with U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, FireFly(R)ESV Gets Two Thumbs Up!

austinnews.net
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced that senior management hosted a meeting, vehicle demonstration and test drive with U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) at his offices at...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

