ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWinners Approved by Google to Run Campaigns in a Number of Regulated Sports Betting Markets as an Affiliate Marketing Aggregator

austinnews.net
 19 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced that its subsidiary VegasWinners has been approved by Google to run campaigns in a number of regulated sports betting markets...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple to Be Regulated as Europe Agrees to Landmark Digital Markets Act

Click here to read the full article. The powers of technology giants like Facebook owner Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple could be severely curbed as the European Union Council and European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement on the landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA, the process for which began some 16 months ago, defines clear rules governing large online platforms and aims to ensure that no large online platform that acts as a gatekeeper for a large number of users abuses its position to the detriment of other companies wishing to access such users. For a platform to qualify...
TECHNOLOGY
Wave 3

Your Money: Tariff-free whiskey, Russian stock market, Sports betting soaring, House values up

Your Money: Cannabis legalization, Disney & politics, Apple iPhone subscription, Cruise vacations. Some Disney employees are urging the company to stay out of politics. Also, cannabis stocks soar after a report says Congress plans to vote on federal legalization of the drug next week. Jane King has the details on that story and more in this Your Money report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Sports Betting#Washington Dc#Wnrs#Vegaswinners#Cmo
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
Augusta Free Press

How to use an affiliate marketing for your online casino business

I know you are making good revenue by running your online casino business in 2022. Also, I can understand your pain with the cash flow you must be facing to promote your casinos through several channels. Here we are giving you a glimpse of why and how to guide for multiplying your revenue through affiliate marketing.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years for a number of reasons – to help skirt censorship (in Russia and China) for one, but also because of the rise of home...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

A retailer’s guide to the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook’s rebrand into Meta has prompted most consumers to conceptualize the metaverse, but they thought it was still science fiction akin to the Matrix franchise or Ready Player One.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy