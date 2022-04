Håkan Samuelsson joined Volvo's board of directors in 2010. In 2012, he stepped up to become CEO. Now, 10 years after taking the reins, he's handing them over to Jim Rowan, who was former CEO of Dyson and, before that, COO at Blackberry. In that decade under Samuelsson, Volkswagen cycled through four CEOs and Ford chambered just as many. And while those companies struggled through turmoil and global controversy, Volvo has seen continued and unprecedented growth.

BUSINESS ・ 26 DAYS AGO