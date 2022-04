By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — A severe crash involving multiple vehicles has sent one person to the hospital. The Rostraver Central Fire Department responded to the crash on I-70 between mile 42 & 43 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. At least a car and a truck were involved in the crash. Officials advise motorists be careful, especially during this First Alert Weather Day with the potential for black ice, and to check road conditions before they go out.

