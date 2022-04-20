Good Sam Star Jason Isaacs Credits His Medical Drama’s Success to ‘a Team of Remarkable Women’

You may know Jason Isaacs best for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series – the Slytherin Hogwarts ex-governor and bad dad to Harry’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy. He’s been in plenty of other films, though: as Captain Hook in 2003’s Peter Pan as well as co-starring with Matt Damon in 2010’s Green Zone and Bryan Cranston in 2016’s The Infiltrator. He was extraordinary as Zhukov in The Death of Stalin and as the father of a school shooter in Mass, released earlier this year, and has done sterling work on stage, notably in the first London production of Angels in America. All in spite of having one of those faces that Isaacs himself says lets him travel unnoticed on the Tube to film premieres but still has people “screaming and screaming as soon as I get on the red carpet.”

