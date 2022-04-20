ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ renewed for season 2 on Disney+

By Brooks Baptiste
CBS 46
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Just before the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season finale, the show announced it has been renewed for another season on Disney+. The continuation of the original animated series follows the story of Penny Proud (Kyla Prat), a now 14-year-old and her family navigating...

www.cbs46.com

