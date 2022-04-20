ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks police investigating shooting into home on Fargo Way

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a home was shot into on the 1900...

