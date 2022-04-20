Sparks police investigating shooting into home on Fargo Way

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO