ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Mexico's electricity sector rankled by doubt and legal chaos

By MARÍA VERZA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lr7bV_0fEkzxYs00
Mexico Energy Reform A worker works among the Solar Panels installed by Pireos Power on the roof of a warehouse in the State of Mexico on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s efforts to reshape Mexico’s electricity sector to favor the state-owned power company have spurred hundreds of lawsuits and sown a level of uncertainty that businesspeople say is costing jobs and private investment.

The level of uncertainty is such that a solar panel company had to agree to a clause in a contract requiring it to buy back some 3,000 panels from a client if laws changed affecting their viability.

Manuel Vegara, whose company Pireos Power installs solar panels for everything from homes to major commercial projects, hasn't had to buy back the panels — the law change last year didn't affect his client. But he says he lost projects last year with two other clients worth a combined $3 million because they were unsure where things were headed. He has had to cut his workforce from 90 to 35.

“We have had to survive with small installations at homes or with clients who were braver and who despite the uncertainty have had the courage to invest,” Vegara said.

The president's party succeeded in reforming the electrical industry law last year, but this week the lower chamber of Mexico’s congress infuriated López Obrador when lawmakers voted down a constitutional reform of the sector pushed by the president. The uncertainty has become a nightmare for companies large and small.

In May 2019, the Spanish energy giant Iberdrola said in a statement: “Mexico generates confidence: Iberdrola will invest up to $5 billion during the present federal administration.” None of that investment came and the company has given no public explanation.

When the opposition parties blocked the constitutional reform Sunday, “the initial feeling was relief,” Vegara said. “But we know the president won’t leave it that way and the uncertainty isn’t resolved even though the big storm has passed.”

The big power companies have remained silent, unwilling to risk their investments. Not even Iberdrola, the most frequently attacked by López Obrador, or the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico, representing some of the United States’ most important energy companies, would comment.

Mexico’s Business Coordinating Council called again this week for “a clear, transparent and trustworthy legal framework.”

Instead, there is legal chaos.

“Mexico has right now two contradictory systems working simultaneously,” said Miriam Grunstein, an academic with the James Baker Institute at Rice University.

There is the Constitution, which since 2013 reforms is oriented toward market openness. And then there is the electricity law reformed last year to favor state-owned power plants over private ones. The changes allow for revising and cancelling contracts retroactively.

The government argues those changes tried to fix past abuses and excessive advantages for foreign companies, for example, being exempt from certain payments. The companies say the government is restricting free competition by changing the rules in the middle of the game and violating their rights.

Hundreds of lawsuits have followed, and in most cases companies have won injunctions to protect their interests, at least temporarily.

In practice, the reality is that “in the same industry you’re giving white to some and black to others and the difference is who has injunctions and who doesn’t,” Grunstein said. “It’s a system that favors companies that can resist more.” Many companies are tired and weighing the possibility of international arbitration.

Adding to the confusion, the Supreme Court has weighed in, but only opaquely. The majority of the justices found the law unconstitutional, but not enough voted to overturn it. U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said more lawsuits would follow.

With a divided congress, solutions will not come easily. Some in the electricity sector say that negotiation with the companies is the only way out, while others see that as not viable.

The private sector just repeats that it wants certainty about how, when and in what to invest. But that would require reforming the law yet again.

“The United States is increasingly irritated,” but has so far not taken more weighty action, so Grunstein believes the pressure will have to come from international markets.

“It’s a fight between two models and two visions of the country,” Vegara said. On one side is the neoliberal approach, where there may have been abuses, and on the other the state-led approach that is slowing investment and putting economic growth, the environment and job creation at risk. In between are citizens who don’t know if it means they will have to pay more for electricity.

Vegara believes the solution lies somewhere in the middle: achieve a model that guarantees free competition and promotes clean energy so Mexico can meet its climate commitments, but assuring that Mexicans — especially the poorest — have good electrical service at reasonable prices.

Currently, the two visions in Mexico appear “irreconcilable,” Vegara said, at least while López Obrador remains president.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's 'strategic' oil release isn't just misguided. It's illegal

The Biden administration’s announcement that it will release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months is unlawful and harms our national security. After the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo, Congress passed the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act, creating the SPR to provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Mexico's Congress to Vote on Energy Constitutional Reform

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Congress debated on Sunday ahead of a vote on a constitutional reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that would undo much of the market opening in electrical power carried out by his predecessor in 2013. The reform seeks to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Mexico Congress fails to pass president's electricity reform

A contentious reform of Mexico's electricity sector has failed to get lawmakers' backing in a vote labelled as "treasonous" by the president. The bill would have increased the say the government has over power generation. Critics said that if it had become law, it would have weakened the private sector's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Salazar
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Arbitration#Lawsuits#Ap#Pireos Power#Congress#Spanish#Iberdrola
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Mexico City
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Growing number of Kremlin insiders 'feel Ukraine invasion was a 'catastrophic' mistake and fear Putin could use NUKES... but Vladimir is dismissing all criticism of his plan'

A growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to feel Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a 'catastrophic' mistake, and fear the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens. The insiders said Putin is dismissing all criticism by officials who warn of the damaging...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy