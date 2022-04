Tuesday evening, it was announced via social media that the popular Tuscaloosa restaurant Reggae Flava will be closing. According to a Facebook post by owner Romeo Tomlinson, Reggae Flava will be closing at the end of the month. A message posted on Facebook by the owner said, "We have tried everything to keep the business going. Unfortunately, our options are limited."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO