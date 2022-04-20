Maria Sharapova Announces Pregnancy on Her 35th Birthday!

Tennis star Maria Sharapova is having a baby!

The athlete shared the news on Instagram as she celebrated her 35th birthday. Sharapova wrote in the caption, “Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

Maria also bared her baby bump in a beach pic, beaming at the camera while cradling her belly in a bikini top and pants.

This is Sharapova and her fiancé Alexander Gilkes’ first child together.

The couple got engaged in December 2020.

At the time, Maria posted a series of pics and videos of herself with the art dealer, she wrote, “I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂@gilkesa.”

Alexander posted a pic of Maria kissing him on the forehead. He captioned the pic, “Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍.”

Maria and Alexander were linked in early 2018, but did not confirm the relationship until October 2018. They attended the Argento Ball together in June of that same year, and he was seen cheering for her at the U.S. Open that September.

Later in the year, Sharapova eventually posted a pic of Alexander on her Instagram Story.

Gilkes is the co-founder of Squared Circles, which launched earlier this year. Alexander has been good friends with Prince William ever since their days at Eton College.

He was previously married to fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who played matchmaker for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.