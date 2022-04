Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains as contract negotiations are set to resume this week.About 47,000 workers at hundreds of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions voted starting last week and the results were announced Sunday.The possible walkout would involve grocery clerks, meat cutters, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.No strike was immediately set. The union said talks would resume Wednesday and if bargaining breaks down again, it would decide what steps...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 24 DAYS AGO