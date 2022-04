MILAN – Joseph "Joey" M. Collinsworth, 35, residing in Milan, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Joey was born on Aug. 21, 1986, in Sandusky, to Jerry Lee and Theresa L. (Wollf) Collinsworth. Joey attended Huron High School and EHOVE Career Center. For the last year, Joey was employed...

