Soirée Scene: Vince Camuto Turns NYC Into an Oasis with ‘Invincible’ Spring Pop-Up + More

April 7, 2022: Vince Camuto celebrated its new ‘Invincible’ campaign and collection for Spring 2022 by opening a limited-edition pop-up in New York City’s West Village. Influencers, models and editors toasted the “Desert Oasis”-themed space’s launch with photo activations, themed cocktails and an ‘Invincible’ prize wheel — plus a special performance by Rainsford. The event also featured an especially fashionable guest list, including Nina Agdal, Dylana and Natalie Suarez, Rainey Qualley and Raquel Gerlani.

April 7, 2022: Nina Shoes invited guests to an evening of glamour for “Nina at Night,” a disco-themed party at The Blond to celebrate its Fall 2022 collection. Guests like Sophie Cohen , Kelly Augustine and Stephanie Leigh spent the evening viewing Nina’s newest shoes and handbags. The event also featured a preview display of archival ’70s designs from Nina’s first collections — which will be shown in a wider launch next year for the brand’s 70th anniversary. The champagne-filled occasion was complete with a DJ set and glitzy step-and-repeat.

April 6, 2022: Brilliant Earth took a fashion-forward approach to welcoming spring, inviting influencers like Emma Brooks, Olga Ferrara and more to SoHo to preview its spring collection. Guests were treated to cocktails, macarons and hand-painted jewelry boxes from Lefty’s Right Mind for the occasion. The event was also filled with multicolored flowers and arrangements, bringing a photo-ready seasonal spin to the diamond rings and delicate gold jewelry on display.

March 2, 2022: YSL Beauty traveled to Brooklyn for the launch of its latest fragrance, Black Opium Illicit Green. The brand overtook Avant Gardner in sleek fashion for the occasion, complete with themed cocktails and performances by Coco and Breezy and Kaytranada. As for the guest list, it read as a who’s who of New York’s party scene, including Gossip Girl star Zion Moreno, Charli XCX, Karrueche and influencers Christian Bendek, Moti Ankari and Brandon Garr.

Feb. 3, 2022: Alo Yoga made a splash at New York Fashion Week with a party at its Flatiron boutique on Friday night. Held above its shop floors, the celebration featured Matthew Kenney hors d’oeuvres and chic Vitality cocktails, set to a lively music set by The Whooligan. Stars like Tyler Cameron and Charly Jordan mingled with influencers and models including James Turlington, Aweng Chuol and Amanda Steele and more for the occasion.

Dec. 3, 2021: Coach is in the holiday spirit. On Thursday night in New York, the brand announced its multi-year partnership with Rockefeller center, which kicked off this season with the unveiling of Après Skate at Rockefeller Center presented by Coach, and the Coach Holiday Truck. Après Skate features a cozy dining experience from charming chalets, operated by a Rockefeller Center restaurant partner, which opens today through Dec. 31. In addition, the Coach Holiday Truck will be on display and available for purchase, featuring pieces from the Coach Holiday and Ski collections. To celebrate, Coach hosted an ice-skating party with guests such as Anna Collins, Beaujangless, Ben Dhragi, Fiffany Luu, Kyle Luu, Linux, Matthew Mazur, Miles Thresher, Parker Kit Hill, Quen Blackwell, Rowan Blachard, Taylour Paige, West Dakota, Wisdom Kaye, Zoe Levin and more.

Nov. 18, 2021: Bergdorf Goodman unveiled its 2021 holiday windows with a brass band and Angelina’s hot chocolate to ring in the winter season. As the night progressed, the Linda Fargo-hosted party moved upstairs to the legendary BG Restaurant, where guests like Julianne Moore, George Hahn, Matthew Cancel and more witnessed a themed dance performance among disco ball snowmen. The occasion also included a first look at Bergdorfs’ holiday pop-up, “The Present Moment,” celebrating life’s special moments with limited-edition New York-themed gifts — just in time for the holidays.

Nov. 18, 2021: Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Vince Camuto threw a “Friendsgiving” with editors and influencers to launch its new holiday collection. Attendees like Jessica Wang, Sai De Silva, Natalie Suarez and more made personalized wreaths, sipped cocktails and enjoyed a seated dinner at the Pendry Manhattan West. Displayed throughout the space were Camuto’s latest pieces, including braided mules, slingback pumps and an array of clutches and shoulder bags ideal for the holiday season.

Oct. 25, 2021: Just two months removed from refurbishing the Kissena Corridor Park tennis court in Queens, NY, with help from Wilson, Kith gave another playground staple a facelift, this time teaming up with Nike. Kith revealed the refurbished Triassic Playground basketball courts on Oct. 23, and revealed the upgrades with an event featuring a BBQ, live DJ sets and desserts from Kith Treats. Several stars of sports and entertainment also made appearances, including famed rappers Fabolous, Styles P and Smoke DZA, Jordan Brand-backed BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis and others. What’s more, New York Knicks legend John Starks was also in attendance running drills with young hoopers.

Oct. 1, 2021: To showcase the comfort and functionality Blundstone Active Series , the makers of the iconic Chelsea boot hosted an “Adventure Day” walking tour in New York City, with stops to enjoy some of the great food and sights that the Big Apple has to offer. The tour started at DNA Footwear in Brooklyn, NY, where the boots were picked up. From there, the tour hit Sonnyboy for lunch, Ample Hills Creamery for ice cream dessert and a walk on the Highline to end the night. Blundstone said the range is its lightest to date, and was created to prioritize comfort and lightweight functionality. To do this, the brand updated its Chelsea boot design with a slightly shorter upper that is paired with a larger PU-cushioned midsole, a heel stabilizer and rubber outsoles made for grip in all elements. The shoes have both leather and suede options, are available in five colorways and retail for $210.

Sept 9, 2021: Model Alton Mason drew a crowd to Spring Studios’ rooftop terrace for a special wine tasting with Mercy Wine Cellars . Guests were invited to hit the dance floor while munching on dark chocolate macarons and sampling four different wines from Mercy Cellars with Mason. The IMG-represented supermodel had to leave early to walk for Prabal Gurung — but not before sharing how thrilled he is to be safely celebrating with loved ones, especially in his favorite new Margiela Tabi boots. “It was super emotional, because it’s my first time throwing an event together for my friends and family in the industry. To see everyone come out for me is overwhelming. I’m so thankful and grateful. It’s actually crazy,” Mason said.

Sept 8, 2021: Kate Spade New York brought an apple orchard to the middle of New York’s Meatpacking District on Wednesday. The brand teased its fall ’21 I Love NY x Kate Spade capsule collection, featuring a range of handbags, during New York Fashion Week. Attendees included Katie Holmes, Beanie Feldstein , Savannah Smith and Naomi Watanabe, all of which wore Kate Spade from head to toe. A standout shoe style could be seen in the label’s Marisol pumps that Holmes and Feldstein both wore.

Sept. 8, 2021: PacSun celebrated the launch of its gender-neutral, eco and sustainable brand, Colour Range , with an intimate kickoff party on Wednesday at its downtown Los Angeles store. The athleisure collection includes adult and kids’ sizes and is available at PacSun stores and online. Willow Smith , who wore the brand, treated guests to a performance.

Sept. 2, 2021: Aldo previewed its fall campaign, Step Into Love, with a party at Public Hotels on Wednesday. Guests mingled to music by D-Nice and Luda Weigand while checking out the brand’s new lineup of shoes, handbags and accessories. Based on themes of authenticity and self-expression, Aldo’s latest offerings included sleek pumps, square-toed sandals and chunky sneakers in a range of finishes and colors. “The campaign celebrates individual and collective next steps since shoes don’t just tell a story about what you’re doing in a given moment, they also tell a story about where you’ve been, where you’re going and who you may become along the way,” Aldo SVP Daianara Amalfitano told FN . Attendees included influencers Jessica Wang and Carrie Berk, as well as My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart.

July 14, 2021: Chrishell Stause debuted her summertime shoe edit with DSW during a carnival-themed cocktail party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The “Selling Sunset” star highlighted her favorite footwear styles for the new season.” I feel like we finally get to go out again and dress up. And so, I really wanted to have fun and pick colorful pieces that really reflect the summertime and just, you know, summer fun and color,” Stause told FN. Other guests included Katrina Bowden, Amanda Stanton and Ashley Wahler.

July 13, 2021: To celebrate “CrateMaster,” a narrative short film directed by Kerby Jean-Raymond , the VP of creative direction at Reebok and the founder and creative director of Pyer Moss, Jean-Raymond and Reebok hosted as pre-screening at Brownsville’s Hilltop Playground in Brooklyn — the set of the film — for an exclusive audience of local residents. The film, according to Reebok, “profiles grassroots inner-city basketball and the community of youth who build the game from the ground up” and is anchored in the brand’s heritage. In addition to the film, the brand confirmed it will further support Brownsville youth and the community cast in the film by donating equipment and supplies to Friends of Hilltop for the Hilltop Playground and recreation center.

July 11, 2021: Sperry dubbed summer ’21 “Boat Shoe Summer” and the brand kicked off the season with a bang at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. Notable attendees included Wolverine Worldwide CEO Brendan Hoffman, Sperry brand ambassadors Andrew Warren, Yolande Macon, Jerome Parkerr and DJ B-Roc of The Knocks.

July 10, 2021: Christian Louboutin brought together some of the fashion industry’s biggest names to celebrate the opening of the brand’s first pop-up boutique in Southampton. The soirée, which featured a screening of screening of the documentary “In the Footsteps of Christian Louboutin,” blended the Hamptons beachy aesthetic with a flirty Parisian vibe in the garden of the historic The Thomas Halsey Homestead — which was transformed into an outdoor theater. To mark the opening, guests, including Olivia Palermo , enjoyed cocktails in the garden before being seated for the premiere of the screening at picnic tables on the Loubi Lawn.

