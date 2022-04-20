ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez House Hunts in 7-Inch Heels & Boho-Chic Voluminous Dress With Ben Affleck

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez went boho-chic as she continued to house hunt in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday. The singer and her fiancé Ben Affleck have been touring different properties in search of the perfect home.

The triple threat entertainer was cool and casual for the outing, stepping out in an enveloping white dress. The almost floor-length silhouette was complete with a V-neckline, upturned collar, billowing sleeves and a thin belt that wrapped tightly around her waist.

Sticking to her signature glamorous aesthetic, the “Marry Me” actress accessorized the lightweight garment with large square mirror frames, thing hoop earrings and a brown alligator Birkin bag.

To let her look do all of the talking, she opted for minimal makeup and pulled her caramel-colored tresses back into a bun and left a few strands of her bangs out.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker elevated her ensemble with brown suede open-toe sandals . The heels had a triangle-shaped strap cut along the instep, a thick outer sole and a towering stacked 7-inch block heel .

Lopez tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, the world renowned pop icon will likely reach for chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands  Reebok, Adidas and Nike. The FN cover star has also dipped her toes in the footwear industry by collaborating with DSW and Giuseppe Zanotti .

Flip through the gallery to see J.Lo’s street style looks.

Comments / 32

Donna Guyette
16h ago

I personally use to admire Jennifer yet now my heart aches for her children...very rarely do we see her children always n only pride for a new man. or old one at that. should be looking for a home for family not a play house of disceit.

Reply
6
RINO=True Republican
3h ago

Oh that is definitely a good outfit for house hunting—like this marriage is going to last. LMAO

Reply
5
Anna Gutierrez
17h ago

I cant stand her..... yet we still look for intertainment 😂😂😂 it's a circus with her.

Reply
5
Footwear News

