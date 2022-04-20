ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrest 2 child sexual predators

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

DPS: Truck inspection stops at Texas border may deter human, drug smugglers 03:36

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two child sexual predators and more gang members this week.

Agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint discovered one of the men while searching a tractor trailer with a K-9. Record checks showed the Salvadoran man, who was in the country illegally, had a 2020 conviction of sexual assault of a child.

Three days prior, on April 15, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of nine migrants. Record checks on a Guatemala national revealed he was convicted of sex with a minor less than 16 years old and had served six months and three years' probation.

Additionally, agents arrested an 18th Street and a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with extensive arrest records to include unlawfully carrying of a weapon and assault.

Border Patrol processed all of the men.

