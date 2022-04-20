ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In California

By Rebekah Gonzalez, Dani Medina
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for a break from burgers and chicken, maybe it's time to try a vegetarian restaurant . LoveFood compiled a list of the best vegetarian restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

"Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too. From vegan diners to fine-dining spots, we bring you the best vegetarian restaurant in every state."

The best vegetarian spot in California is Shizen in San Francisco ! Here's what the website had to say about the restaurant:

"You're spoilt for choice when it comes to vegetarian dining, and sushi bars, in the Golden State – and this sleek venue in San Francisco combines the two. Beginning as "an experiment in ocean conservation through responsible dining", Shizen is a sushi restaurant and izakaya that gets glowing reviews from customers. Top picks include the California rolls, with shredded tofu and avocado, and the shiitake maki with a sweet soy sauce. Prettiest of all is the Proud Peacock roll with aubergine, tofu, pickled mango and seaweed pearls."

San Diego, CA
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

