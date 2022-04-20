This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In California
If you're looking for a break from burgers and chicken, maybe it's time to try a vegetarian restaurant . LoveFood compiled a list of the best vegetarian restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:
"Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too. From vegan diners to fine-dining spots, we bring you the best vegetarian restaurant in every state."
The best vegetarian spot in California is Shizen in San Francisco ! Here's what the website had to say about the restaurant:
"You're spoilt for choice when it comes to vegetarian dining, and sushi bars, in the Golden State – and this sleek venue in San Francisco combines the two. Beginning as "an experiment in ocean conservation through responsible dining", Shizen is a sushi restaurant and izakaya that gets glowing reviews from customers. Top picks include the California rolls, with shredded tofu and avocado, and the shiitake maki with a sweet soy sauce. Prettiest of all is the Proud Peacock roll with aubergine, tofu, pickled mango and seaweed pearls."
