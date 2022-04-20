Second baby surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel in less than a month

Just a few weeks after the first infant, a baby boy, was surrendered at the Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Station 45 , another infant was surrendered there.

A baby girl, who appeared to be just a few hours old, was left in the baby box within in the last week, Carmel Fire Department Public Information Officer Michael McNeelytold IndyStar. The baby was determined to be healthy.

The department did not release the exact date of the surrender in order to protect the parent's anonymity.

Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said the infant was "so loved."

"We are so thrilled that this resource has helped two mothers in crisis and provided a place for safe surrender for these precious infants," she said in a Tuesday news release.

Some criticize publicizing infant surrenders at the Safe Haven Baby Boxes, saying it violates privacy. However, McNeely said, the proximity of these two surrenders to each other could be a result of more people knowing that "these are options if you need it."

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled boxes installed at fire stations and hospitals where parents can surrender infants safely and anonymously under Indiana's Safe Haven law. The Carmel baby box, which was the seventh in Indiana, was installed in December 2018.

There are over 100 Safe Haven Baby Boxes across Indiana. You can find a complete list of locations at: shbb.org/locations .

This is the 18th baby to be surrendered in Indiana since the first Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in 2016. The same week that the baby boy was surrendered in Carmel in early April, another infant, a baby girl, was surrendered at Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond.

The firefighter crew who responded to the first surrender in early April was the same group who responded to the infant surrendered in the last week, McNeely said.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes: What to know about surrendering infants in Indiana

"The City of Carmel and Clay Township are proud to announce Safe Haven Baby Box #7 located at Station 45 provided a safe venue and opportunity for a mother to safely surrender a baby," Chief David Haboush said in a press release. "So proud of the mom for making this anonymous life saving decision and very proud of Carmel firefighters and their quick professional response."

McNeely said, as it had been earlier in the month, the surrender was "successful."

"The biggest thing to highlight is the system worked exactly like it was designed yet again," McNeely said. "We had people that were with the baby in less than a minute of the alarm going off for us."

Safe Haven Baby Boxes has a 24-hour hotline parents who need help can call at any time at 1-866-992-2291.

