Bhad Bhabie Hates 'Cash Me Outside' Reference, I'm Worth $50 Million!

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDanielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, wants to lose another aka -- the "Cash me Outside" chick from Dr. Phil -- because she says she's been more than successful on her own. Bhad...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 53

entertained
18h ago

no one and I mean not one person would know you existed if you wouldn't have went viral for being a little disrespectful child! embrace your fame over your quote!

Reply(1)
48
Kenny Jackson
14h ago

Get over yourself girl you're not actually worth anything... toss her in a woodchipper the world wouldn't miss someone like that.

Reply
10
Jimmy Pina
14h ago

Nobody would miss you if you disappeared forever. Your little kid fans will grow up and see just what cringe trash you are. So live it up now.

Reply
7
