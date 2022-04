Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t visited the UK since they quit as Senior Royals and moved to the US two years ago. Prince Harry visited twice, once for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2020 and a second time for the unveiling of his late mother’s statue during the summer of 2021. Both times the Prince was unaccompanied. It seems as though the couple finally decided to visit on their way through to The Netherlands.

U.K. ・ 6 DAYS AGO