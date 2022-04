Efforts from a state senator and a local resident have resulted in more funding for services for people with disabilities, but advocates say more is needed. Dunwoody resident Philip Woody, who spoke about Georgia’s lack of quality care for residents living with disabilities at a rally at the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 28, said […] The post Georgians with disabilities receive more funding, but local advocate says there is more to be done appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO