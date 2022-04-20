ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac County, MI

New Video Released Explaining Danger of Falling Ice on Mackinac Bridge

By 9and10news Site Staff
 1 day ago
The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) have released new video explaining why the Mackinac Bridge must be closed when ice is falling.

The newly released video includes footage and still-images of kitchen-table sized sheets and 20-foot-long spears of ice shattering on the bridge deck.

The MBA says no injuries have been reported because of falling ice, but there is potential for someone to get hurt. “Seeing all these big chunks come down… it could hurt somebody really bad, if not kill,” said MBA Maintenance Supervisor Joe Shampine. “We see it all the time. It comes down and it’ll crush you. It’ll kill you.”

The MBA says the hazard of someone getting hurt is what prompts them to close the bridge when ice is falling, especially when ice is falling from 300 feet near the top of the towers and cables. They say ice chunks, sheets and spears that fall hundreds of feet have damaged cars and have the potential to injure or kill drivers or passengers.

“In the case of falling ice, it is so dangerous, that it’s cut and dried that we have to close the bridge,” said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “We know it’s a big inconvenience and we absolutely hate to close the bridge. We only do it in extreme circumstances.”

Since 1995, the Mackinac Bridge has been closed due to falling ice about 28 times with an average closing duration of about five hours.

You can watch the video from the Mackinac Bridge Authority below:

9&10 News

9&10 News

