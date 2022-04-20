Police: 2 teens dead after car plunges into Florida canal

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two teenagers have died after the car driven by one plunged into a South Florida canal and the other jumped in the water to help, police said.

The crash happened late Tuesday in Sunrise, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

News outlets report that crews arrived at the Residences of Sawgrass Mills neighborhood around 11 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a car in the canal.

The 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old who tried to save him were both taken to the hospital, where they later died, police said.

Authorities said they believe the driver made a wrong turn before driving into the canal.

The names of the teens have not been released. Police have not provided any additional details.