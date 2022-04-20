ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Police: 2 teens dead after car plunges into Florida canal

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two teenagers have died after the car driven by one plunged into a South Florida canal and the other jumped in the water to help, police said.

The crash happened late Tuesday in Sunrise, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

News outlets report that crews arrived at the Residences of Sawgrass Mills neighborhood around 11 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a car in the canal.

The 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old who tried to save him were both taken to the hospital, where they later died, police said.

Authorities said they believe the driver made a wrong turn before driving into the canal.

The names of the teens have not been released. Police have not provided any additional details.

Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
