Welcome to the Neighborhood

Lo Bosworth, founder of the beauty brand Love Wellness, technically has a home office in her New York City apartment. But, more often than not, she found herself working from her kitchen table, preferring the airier space over the closed-off room whose classification was rooted more in realtor-speak than reality. And since this is New York City, where every square foot is a precious (and pricey) one, Bosworth was determined not to let the “office” go to waste. After months of deliberation, she installed a Clearlight Infrared sauna and covered the rest of the room in gym flooring ordered off of Amazon. Now, she uses the space almost daily, either for a dry heat session or for streaming an online workout class. “I have some metal toxicity and residual Epstein-Barr I'm working on, and an infrared sweat helps to detoxify the body, especially for anyone dealing with any kind of autoimmune issue,” she says of her choice. “I converted the space that got no use into one I use frequently.”
Comments / 0