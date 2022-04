The speculation carousel continues to spin when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers and wideout Deebo Samuel. Samuel, who is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, has made it known he wants a new deal while scrubbing his social media to be free of 49ers-related material. Reports have surfaced that he is seeking around $25 million per season and is willing to sit out of offseason activities in order to get it done. Those rumors, it seemed, hinted the organization was holding back from giving the 2021 first-team All-Pro what he wanted.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO