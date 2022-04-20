ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

One person wanted for questioning in Moore Park shooting

KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCTe6_0fEksS9000

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for help to identify a man they want to question in connection with the recent shooting in Moore Park.

Police were called to Moore Park on April 14 at about 7:45 p.m. to investigate a report of reckless driving. When they got there, they heard gunshots and found two wounded victims.

To read our story about that, click here.

The person in this picture is wanted for questioning in the incident:

If you have any information in reference to this incident, Lafayette Police are asking that you please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip by using the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous, police say.

Here's the post:

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Smartphone App#Crime Stoppers
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

KATC News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy