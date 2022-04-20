One person wanted for questioning in Moore Park shooting

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for help to identify a man they want to question in connection with the recent shooting in Moore Park.

Police were called to Moore Park on April 14 at about 7:45 p.m. to investigate a report of reckless driving. When they got there, they heard gunshots and found two wounded victims.

The person in this picture is wanted for questioning in the incident:

If you have any information in reference to this incident, Lafayette Police are asking that you please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip by using the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous, police say.

Here's the post: