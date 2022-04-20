ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota neighborhood leaders, an incumbent and others compete in the City Commission race

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 1 day ago
Five people are vying for a spot on the Sarasota City Commission in this year's elections.

The commission’s two at-large seats are on the ballot this summer and fall. Those who have entered the race include incumbent Jen Ahearn-Koch, health care consultant Sheldon Rich, Planning Board chair Terrill Salem, Lido Key Residents Association president Carl Shoffstall and former Rosemary District Association president Debbie Trice.

The candidates will first compete in an election on Aug. 23, which will narrow the number of candidates to three, who will then compete in a runoff on Nov. 8, in which two will win seats on the commission.

Current at-large commissioner Hagen Brody isn’t running for re-election, as he is competing in the race for County Commission District 2 seat.

Jen-Ahearn Koch

Ahearn-Koch, who was elected commissioner in 2017, said she’s running again because she believes it’s important that the citizens’ voices continue “to be represented at the commission table.”

“As we grow as a city, the demands on our basic infrastructure increase,” she said, “and all of that impacts the quality of life of our citizens who live here, businesses’ viabilities and how we continue to define ourself as a city. And I think it’s really important that the citizens’ voice be a part of that discussion and decision-making.”

Ahearn-Koch said she has a “grassroots” style as a commissioner, as she listens to community members and gathers as much information as she can ahead of commission meetings.

She has voted against proposed developments in the city that received significant pushback from residents, such as the Marie Selby Botanical Garden’s expansion and a food court plan for Paul N. Thorpe Jr. Park.

Before joining the commission, she served on the city’s Planning Board and was a neighborhood leader. Ahearn-Koch also runs her own marketing company, JAK Consults.

Sheldon Rich

Rich, a health care consultant, said he’s running for City Commission because he believes the board could better hear the city’s citizens.

He spoke last year at a commission meeting about a rezoning request, and he said he “didn’t feel as a citizen that I was being heard by the City Commission” at that meeting.

He says public safety is an important issue. Rich, who serves on the city’s Independent Police Advisory Panel, wants Rex Troche to be promoted from interim chief of police to the permanent chief.

Rich also hopes to address traffic concerns in Sarasota and accelerate the city’s green initiatives.

He moved to Florida 16 years ago, first settling in Palm Beach Gardens and then moving to Sarasota over four years ago. He said he “can bring a new set of eyes and a new set of ideas to the city.”

Rich is the owner and president of health care consulting company SJR Associates, LLC, and has over 30 years of experience in the pharmacy field.

Terrill Salem

Salem is the chair of the city’s Planning Board, which makes recommendations to the commission.

"I started to see that a lot of the recommendations that were being made were not being adhered to or taken seriously by the City Commission," he said.

He believes the commission has made decisions that don't consider working class people of Sarasota.

Salem hopes to be a commissioner who will listen to and represent the people and will "protect and preserve Sarasota as we know it." He also wants to help make Sarasota a more affordable place to live.

Salem is a licensed general contractor with over 15 years of experience building and remodeling residential, commercial and light industrial structures, according to his LinkedIn page. He also has served as a medic in the Army National Guard and as a firefighter/emergency medical technician for Sarasota County Fire Department.

Carl Shoffstall

Shoffstall, a Sarasota neighborhood leader, said he’s running for an at-large seat on the commission because he believes he can bring “quite a bit of experience to the table with the other commissioners.” He has served as the president of the Lido Key Residents Association since 2012, was chair of the Coalition of City Neighborhood Associations for three years and has been a member of city advisory boards and committees.

Shoffstall also championed the Lido Beach renourishment project, in which workers dredged Siesta Key’s Big Pass and pumped recycled sand onto Lido Key. Shoffstall raised money to ensure that the renourishment of Lido was successful, as it faced opposition from Siesta Key residents.

Shoffstall also owns and manages a construction company that builds amenities such as neighborhood swimming pools and municipal playgrounds. As a business owner, he runs a budget and manages employees, skills he said he would “bring to the table” as a commissioner.

Shoffstall said he would work with Sarasota’s neighborhoods and city staff “for the betterment of the entire city.”

Debbie Trice

Trice, a leader in the Rosemary District, wants to address Sarasota’s housing crisis.

“There’s a mismatch between what we need and what is being built,” she said. “I didn’t really see the City Commission following up on their attempts to increase housing for the rest of us.”

She figured that running for the commission would, at a minimum, give her "more of a bully pulpit to get changes done.”

Trice worked in marketing and management positions at IBM and was recently president of the Rosemary District Association for two years. She also served on the Sarasota County Charter Review Board from 2006 to 2010.

Trice noted that each neighborhood of the city of Sarasota is unique.

“So often, when the city government puts through an ordinance, it’s as if one size fits all, and it really doesn’t,” she said. “So I want to try to introduce some variability based on the neighborhood that we’re dealing with, as appropriate.”

Qualifying paperwork week

Candidates for City Commission have to turn in their qualifying paperwork the week of June 13. They will have between June 13 at noon and June 17 at noon to submit their paperwork to the city.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com or (941) 228-3321 and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

