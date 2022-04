Gary Numan and I Speak Machine weird up the Gothic Theatre tonight, while jam band Aqueous hits up the Bluebird. The Infamous Stringdusters play two sold-out shows in Frisco this weekend, but you have two chances to see blues legend Taj Mahal, who plays the Boulder Theater tonight and the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26. Saturday will also see stoner rock/ doom metal outfit Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats take over the Ogden, while John Mayer comes to Ball Arena on Sunday, March 27.

DENVER, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO