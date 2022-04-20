ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth-Based Schumacher Electric Sold To Private Investment Firm

By Fort Worth Inc. Staff
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleManagement officials with Schumacher Electric Corporation on Wednesday announced that the Fort Worth-based company had been sold to Ripple Industries LLC, a private investment firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 1947, Schumacher Electric has evolved into a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of...

