Public Hearing - Colchester Development Review Board

The City of Burlington is soliciting input in connection with the development of its 2022 One-Year Action Plan for Housing & Community Development, as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME and other HUD administered programs. The City anticipates receiving $706,200 in new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement funds and $415,000 in new HOME funds to support housing, community and economic development activities for the 2022 program year (7/1/2022-6/30/2023). The City is also releasing a substantial amendment to the 2019 Action Plan to describe the revised uses of the supplemental CDBG-CV funds received in 2020. In addition, the City has made some minor amendments to the Citizen Participation Plan in order to meet HUD requirements for timely CDBG allocations.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 9 DAYS AGO