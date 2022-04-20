ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Public Hearing - Colchester Development Review Board

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on May 11, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) BRAD BENOURE: Final...

www.sevendaysvt.com

sevendaysvt

Town Of Colchester Selectboard Notice Of Public Hearing Capital Budget Program For Fy 2023-2028

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A., Chapter 117, Section 4430 and 4443 and Section 602 (4) of the Town of Colchester's Charter, the Town of Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on May 10, 2022 at 6:35 PM at the Colchester Town Office, Outer Bay Conference Room, 3rd Floor, to consider adoption of the FY 2023-2028 Capital Budget Program for the Town of Colchester. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on livestream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda May 5, 2022

6:00 Pm Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt. - Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting. - Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Esad & Fatima Boskailo: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at 22...
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

State of Vermont announces sale of surplus tires to the public

STATE OF VERMONT ANNOUNCES SALE OF SURPLUS TIRES TO THE PUBLIC. Waterbury, Vt. - The Department of Buildings and General Services Surplus Property program will be offering more than 800 nearly new tires for sale to the public while supplies last, through May 7, 2022. Tires can be seen by...
VERMONT STATE
Colchester, VT
Colchester, VT
sevendaysvt

City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18

Parking facility designations— Temporarily suspending use of 51 Elmwood Avenue (Elmwood Lot) as a parking lot within the City of Burlington. It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18:...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Legal Notice: City of Burlington One-Year Action Plans

The City of Burlington is soliciting input in connection with the development of its 2022 One-Year Action Plan for Housing & Community Development, as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME and other HUD administered programs. The City anticipates receiving $706,200 in new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement funds and $415,000 in new HOME funds to support housing, community and economic development activities for the 2022 program year (7/1/2022-6/30/2023). The City is also releasing a substantial amendment to the 2019 Action Plan to describe the revised uses of the supplemental CDBG-CV funds received in 2020. In addition, the City has made some minor amendments to the Citizen Participation Plan in order to meet HUD requirements for timely CDBG allocations.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

NEKCA Invitation for Bids: HR Study

Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Inc. (NEKCA) is soliciting proposals for an extensive HR study on the following services:. Proposals, bids, or responses will be accepted by NEKCA no later than Friday, April 22, 2022, 4:00 PM EST. For more detailed information and a copy of the Request for Proposals for...
JOBS
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0534-5A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On March 28, 2022, J.M. Rowley Corporation, P.O. Box 21, Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C0534-5A for a project generally described as continued operation of the existing sand extraction pit with a modification to the operation and truck load extraction limitations outlined in Condition 23 of LUP 4C0534-5. The applicant proposes to increase total extraction volume to 100,000 cy, or 6,250 truck loads per year, with no increase to the maximum loads per day (40) or average loads of sand extracted per day for the fiscal year (20 loads), and no expansion to the previously permitted footprint. The hours of operation of the pit will remain unchanged. The project is located on West Milton Road in Milton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
MILTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Scott Signs Burlington Thermal Energy Bill into Law

Despite some reservations, Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that allows the City of Burlington to charge carbon taxes on owners of properties heated with fossil fuels. The bill, H.448, was one of several charter changes Burlington voters approved in March 2021. It authorizes the city to...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Request for Audit Proposal

Vermont Public, the organization that has resulted from the merger of VPR and Vermont PBS will be conducting a search for independent auditors of the newly combined organization as well as preparation of 990 and other related statements such as the 401k plan and other specialized reporting. Vermont Public is the largest independent media company in the state of Vermont and is also one of the largest not for profits in the state. Further information on the RFP process is available via the Vermont PBS website at www.vermontpbs.org/about/public-information/.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New EMS provider coming to Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro is getting a new ambulance service after a contract dispute with its longtime provider. Rescue Inc. has been providing ambulance and EMS services to the town for more than five decades. Their contract was set to expire on June 30th and after months of negotiation, town leaders say they were paying too much money when taking into account the company’s annual revenue.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
sevendaysvt

Essex Junction to Become Vermont's Newest City

That’s city to you, pal. A bill signed into law Wednesday grants the Village of Essex Junction permission to leave its 129-year-old domestic partner, the Town of Essex, and set out under a new voter-approved charter. Starting July 1, the Village of Essex Junction will henceforth be the City of Essex Junction.
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard Homan

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01449. To the creditors of: Richard William Homan, late of South Burlington, VT. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington: Full Board of Abatement of Taxes, April 25, 2022

NOTICE: CITY OF BURLINGTON FULL BOARD OF ABATEMENT OF TAXES. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87633721438 on Monday, April 25, 2022* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Pauline Pfingst

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-06723. To the creditors of: Pauline Pfingst, late of Essex. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

