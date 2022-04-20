Public Hearing - Colchester Development Review Board

On March 28, 2022, J.M. Rowley Corporation, P.O. Box 21, Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C0534-5A for a project generally described as continued operation of the existing sand extraction pit with a modification to the operation and truck load extraction limitations outlined in Condition 23 of LUP 4C0534-5. The applicant proposes to increase total extraction volume to 100,000 cy, or 6,250 truck loads per year, with no increase to the maximum loads per day (40) or average loads of sand extracted per day for the fiscal year (20 loads), and no expansion to the previously permitted footprint. The hours of operation of the pit will remain unchanged. The project is located on West Milton Road in Milton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
