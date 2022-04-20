ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 370 Lovers Lane, Bristol

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ADDISON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 198-8-13 ANCV. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 30, 2022, in the above captioned action...

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Albert Bernasconi

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-04579. To the creditors of: Albert Bernasconi, late of Underhill, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
UNDERHILL, VT
SSI: Millions see $841 benefits payments today

SSI benefit payments worth as much as $841 are being sent to millions of Americans today, April 1. These are for those who collect SSI, and recipients can expect two checks for the month of April. The maximum amount for both checks this month would be $1,682. 8 million Americans...
ECONOMY
IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
INCOME TAX
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Pauline Pfingst

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-06723. To the creditors of: Pauline Pfingst, late of Essex. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
BURLINGTON, VT
State of Vermont announces sale of surplus tires to the public

STATE OF VERMONT ANNOUNCES SALE OF SURPLUS TIRES TO THE PUBLIC. Waterbury, Vt. - The Department of Buildings and General Services Surplus Property program will be offering more than 800 nearly new tires for sale to the public while supplies last, through May 7, 2022. Tires can be seen by...
VERMONT STATE
Selling Your Investment Property? Here’s How to Defer Taxes With a 1031 Exchange

Thinking about swapping your ski chalet in Aspen for an oceanfront mansion on Miami Beach? If you’ve used your vacation home as an investment property, and collected rental income, you might be able to take advantage of a popular tax break that allows you to defer payment of any capital-gains taxes due on the sale or perhaps avoid them entirely.
REAL ESTATE
Latham Eyesore to be Turned Into Luxury

It's sat falling apart for at least seven years. It was once a thriving motel that also housed one of the Capital Region's favorite restaurants, Otis and Oliver's. The abandoned Cocca's Inn & Suites on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham is boarded up in some spots, and other parts of the building are simply falling apart, leaving the structure in a condition that can only be described as decrepit.
LATHAM, NY
Annual State of Vermont- Live Public Auction

The annual State of Vermont- live, onsite surplus vehicle & equipment auction is back. (This auction is open to the public!!) This year's sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7th. Auction will be held at the State of Vermont Central Garage. 1756 US Route 302, Berlin, Vermont 05602. Inventory Preview/Pre-Registration:...
VERMONT STATE
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Horace Ross Baker, Jr.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01171. To the creditors of: Horace Ross Baker, Jr, late of Shelburne, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
SHELBURNE, VT
Town Of Colchester Selectboard Notice Of Public Hearing Capital Budget Program For Fy 2023-2028

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A., Chapter 117, Section 4430 and 4443 and Section 602 (4) of the Town of Colchester's Charter, the Town of Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on May 10, 2022 at 6:35 PM at the Colchester Town Office, Outer Bay Conference Room, 3rd Floor, to consider adoption of the FY 2023-2028 Capital Budget Program for the Town of Colchester. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on livestream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
COLCHESTER, VT
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Alfred Kloeckner

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01537. To the creditors of: Alfred Kloeckner, late of Shelburne/Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
BURLINGTON, VT
Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda May 5, 2022

6:00 Pm Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt. - Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting. - Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Esad & Fatima Boskailo: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at 22...
ESSEX, VT
City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18

Parking facility designations— Temporarily suspending use of 51 Elmwood Avenue (Elmwood Lot) as a parking lot within the City of Burlington. It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18:...
BURLINGTON, VT
When Tamarack Family Medicine Needed a Loan, Mascoma Bank Made It Happen

When you're sick, you want to see a doctor you know and trust. For many patients at Tamarack Family Medicine in Morrisville, that's Phil Kiely. Tamarack's co-owner has been a physician for more than 30 years. As a primary care provider, he sees patients at all stages of their lives. And he knows they're looking for more than just a diagnosis. "People want to be heard, validated, reassured," he said.
HEALTH
Kiplinger

File a Tax Extension Now to Beat Monday's Deadline

For most people, federal income tax returns are due on Monday, April 18 (they're due April 19 for people who live in Maine and Massachusetts). However, if you can't submit your return before the upcoming deadline, you need to request a tax filing extension instead. The extension is automatic – you don't even need a reason for putting off your tax return – but you still have to ask for it. Once you do that, you won't have to file your 2021 federal tax return until October 17, 2022.
MAINE STATE
Legal Notice: City of Burlington One-Year Action Plans

The City of Burlington is soliciting input in connection with the development of its 2022 One-Year Action Plan for Housing & Community Development, as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME and other HUD administered programs. The City anticipates receiving $706,200 in new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement funds and $415,000 in new HOME funds to support housing, community and economic development activities for the 2022 program year (7/1/2022-6/30/2023). The City is also releasing a substantial amendment to the 2019 Action Plan to describe the revised uses of the supplemental CDBG-CV funds received in 2020. In addition, the City has made some minor amendments to the Citizen Participation Plan in order to meet HUD requirements for timely CDBG allocations.
BURLINGTON, VT
