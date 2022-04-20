ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Schools Ban 41 Percent of Math Books Because of CRT

By Site Editor
Atlanta Daily World
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe department cited references to critical race theory among reasons for the rejections. The Florida Department of Education said the state has rejected more than 50 math textbooks ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The department cited references to critical race theory among reasons for the rejections. Officials said...

atlantadailyworld.com

Comments / 4

JonKi2812
14h ago

What do math books have to do with CRT? I am suspecting someone at the education department in Florida has a deal with some select publishers. They are only using CRT as an excuse to deny tthe affected publishers access so that they can make money form the ones they approve.

Reply
9
Jim Bob
16h ago

USA is only going backwards who needs reading writing and arithmetic

Reply
7
