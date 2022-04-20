ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes says he is ‘afraid’ to share his ‘truth’ because people ‘might think less’ of him

By Shirley Gómez
 1 day ago

Shawn Mendes took to social media to admit he is having a tough time being honest and sharing his truth. “sometimes i ask myself what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth’ i feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” he began.

According to the singer, his biggest concern is people’s perception of him. “i’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide,” he added.

Shawn Mendes

The 23-year-old singer said he “constantly feels like [he’s] either flying or drowning.” Mendes’ feeling also makes him wonder if more people experience the same thing. “the truth is i really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes i do!!” he wrote. “sometimes i really don’t care what people think and i feel free. most of the time its a struggle tho.”

Mendes revealed that “even with so much success,” he still finds it “hard” to “feel like [he is] not failing.”

“hyper focused on what i don’t have, forgetting to see all that i do,” he explained. “The truth is i’m overwhelmed and overstimulated lol.” The singer assured he is “okay” and hoped his words “resonate with some people.”


Comments / 21

The sound of reason
17h ago

I don't think that I could handle having everyone wanting to know everything about me every second of the day... the thought of that is anxiety inducing!!!

Reply
9
Whiskey River
20h ago

Shawn is just a product of his generation. Gen Z & millenials are all about themselves & what they want others to think of them. Selfies & social media.

Reply(1)
9
grumpyV
16h ago

This is all staged for his big coming out announcement , sorry dude everyone already knows you’re gay!!!

Reply(1)
8
