The sound of slot machines may soon ring in the air along the Hunts Point waterfront in the South Bronx if a local politician gets her wishes. On April 9th, New York State's new budget was enacted and it provides for three full new casinos and state Assemblymember Amanda Septimo thinks that The Bronx should get one and benefit from the economic boom such entertainment facilities bring with them by way of jobs.

