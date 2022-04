Ben McAdoo has gone from big suits to a big mouth, reminding Giants fans what life was like when he was running the show — chaos. And things didn’t get any better under Pat Shurmur, who came with a losing record and left with a losing-er one, or Joe Judge, an uptight guy who still should be running self-assessed laps for his ridiculous play-calling. (And, by the way, is he finished talking yet?)

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO