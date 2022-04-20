ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otonomy Hearing Loss Candidate Shows Clinical Benefit On Multiple Efficacy Endpoints

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
Otonomy Inc OTIC announced topline results from the Phase 2a clinical trial of OTO-413 in subjects with hearing loss. The trial demonstrated that a single intratympanic injection of 0.3 mg OTO-413 provided clinically meaningful treatment benefit versus placebo across multiple speech-in-noise (SIN) hearing tests and the Patient...

