Asheville, NC

Frederick Law Olmstead turns 200

By SMN staff
Smoky Mountain News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the 200th birthday of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the N.C. Arboretum in Asheville. Like any good party, this one will have treats, live music, games and activities for all ages, and the...

smokymountainnews.com

country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
Asheville, NC
Washington, NC
Washington State
Asheville, NC
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWLP

Cat chronicles journey cycling across U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle. According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to […]
Smoky Mountain News

Chestnut Mountain opens this weekend

The long-awaited Chestnut Mountain Nature Park just outside Canton will open to the public Saturday, April 23, with a family-friendly grand opening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Situated as a park-within-a-park, Berm Park will open to mountain bikers the same day. “We cannot think of a better way to celebrate...
CANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Italian Heritage Festival comes to the Upstate for the first time

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Italian-American Club of Greater Greenville is hosting an Italian Heritage Festival in the Upstate later this month. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The best part is, it’s free!. The idea for the...
GREENVILLE, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Paying to play may be the new reality

The proposed parking fee for visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has users — especially locals in the gateway communities whose family histories are intertwined with the Smokies — understandably upset. The identity of the Smokies and those who live near it are more closely aligned than at other national parks. Locals have roamed freely (save for some camping fees) for several generations on land that was taken with the promise that there would never be a charge for visiting.
Smoky Mountain News

Connect to the spirit of the Smokies

The “Spirit of the Smokies” certificate program is starting up again, offered by the University of Tennessee’s Smoky Mountain Field School for adults who love the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and desire a deeper connection to this landscape. This will be the field school’s 45th season.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman trades in apartment for school bus living

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As home prices and rent continue to rise, people are looking for ways to save money while keeping the comforts of home. A Charlotte woman has found a unique living space that is typically used to transport kids. 31-year-old Megan Johnson doesn’t have a permanent address, she doesn’t have […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Popular bakery to open new location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County residents are drooling after Burney’s Sweets and More announced it’d be making it’s way over the river and into Leland. The Cape Fear favorite will open in Leland at 503 Old Waterford Way on May 1. The bakery is known...
LELAND, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolina Grant a Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Will North Carolina Drivers See Additional Assistance at the Pumps. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continues to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approve a monthly stimulus check, some states are about to send a fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
ARTnews

New York Hispanic Society Acquires Ten New Works, Including Goya Portrait and Orozco Drawings

Click here to read the full article. The New York Hispanic Society announced Thursday that they have acquired ten new works, including an allegorical portrait of the painter Francisco Goya by Eugenio Lucas Velazquez. These new works join the New York Hispanic Society’s already impressive collection of 750,000 artworks, rare books, and decorative arts from Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. Founded in 1904 by Archer M.Huntington, the NYHS has a particularly impressive collection of Spanish Old Masters, including works by El Greco, Velázquez, Goya, Campeche, among others. Included in the collection is a rare sample of polychrome statues by Pedro de...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNCT

Local restaurant to celebrate 20 years in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Twenty years is a long time. A local restaurant will be celebrating the milestone anniversary later this week. On Saturday, starting at noon, Christie’s Euro Pub is celebrating 20 years in Greenville. The Euro-style pub, which opened in December 2001, will be celebrating the accomplishment with food and live music from […]
GREENVILLE, NC

