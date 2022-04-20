5 arrested, 1 wanted for drive-by shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County deputies arrested five people in connection to a drive-by shooting.

Investigators said the incident happened on Red Bud Lane on Saturday, April 16, 2022. They said at least 20 rounds were fired, hitting two houses and two cars in the area. The Adams Special Operations Group arrested five suspects on April 19, 2022. They are working to find the sixth suspect.

Reginald Butler and Javantae Butler were charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and drive-by shooting. Investigators said Reginald Butler was out on bond for a murder charge, and Javantae Butler was out on bond for aggravated assault, fleeing law enforcement, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon x2.

According to investigators, Cameron Randall, Travin Jones, and Jaylon Jefferson were all arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into a motor vehicle. Randall was out on bond for possession of a stolen weapon.

Reginald Butler (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Javantae Butler (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Cameron Randall (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Travin Jones (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Jaylon Jefferson (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Kadeem Conner (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are still looking for Kadeem Conner, who is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and drive-by shooting.

