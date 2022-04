Lance Fritz, CEO and president of Union Pacific, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the U.S.'s supply chain, rail infrastructure and more. "The economy feels very strong to us broadly," Fritz tells CNBC. "There is a couple of sectors that we serve that are a little weaker year over year, but they are for very specific reasons, like the automotive sector and the chip shortage."

TRAFFIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO