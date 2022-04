One week before the 2022 NFL Draft opens on the night of April 28, the Detroit Lions still possess picks No. 2 and No. 32 overall. They aren't expected to use either of those assets on a quarterback even though general manager Brad Holmes teased in late March he could take a signal-caller who would sit behind veteran Jared Goff for at least a season with one of those selections.

DETROIT, MI ・ 32 MINUTES AGO