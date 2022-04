The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday approved a development agreement and land transfer for a $40 million Aggieville multi-use project. Commissioners voted in favor of an agreement with Back 9 Development to pursue a project formerly known as “Fuze” but now called “Midtown” by city officials. The concept consists of a proposed $40 million, five-story commercial and residential building to replace the parking lot on 12th and Laramie behind Kite’s Bar and Grill. In addition to a development agreement, the commission voted to transfer the parking lot to Back 9 for $1.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO