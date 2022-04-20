ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets breather Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cain isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates. Cain started...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds place Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas on injured list

The Reds announced they’ve placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. India has a right hamstring strain, while Moustakas has a right biceps strain. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled outfielder TJ Friedl and selected infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had a vacancy on the 40-man roster after placing outfielder Tyler Naquin on the COVID-19 IL last night.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Rockies' Elias Diaz sitting for Wednesday matinee

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz is taking a seat after he started the last three games. Dom Nunez is replacing Diaz behind the plate and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Tacks on another save

Hader picked up his sixth save of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Orioles. The save was Hader's sixth of the season and third since Sunday. Hader has been a fantasy force early on, as in addition to tying for the league lead in saves, Hader has not allowed a run and has given up just two hits while posting a 9:2 K:BB over six innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Lorenzo Cain
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Leading off against righty

Lopez will lead off for the first time this season Thursday against the Twins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Bobby Witt was bumped down to seventh in the order, so Lopez will take the leadoff spot against righty Joe Ryan while Whit Merrifield hits second. Lopez is hitting .367/.406/.467 with zero home runs and zero steals this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
MLB

Three Things to Watch for: Brewers vs. Phillies

With their first homestand of 2022 in the books, the Brewers will head to Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies. Sitting at 8-5 on the young season, the Brewers hope to build upon their sweep against Pittsburgh. Here’s a look at what’s ahead in a National League tilt...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Collects three RBI

McMahon went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI during Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Rockies. McMahon was hitless over the first two games of the series but provided his second multi-hit game of the campaign Wednesday. The 27-year-old inked a six-year, $70 million extension with the Rockies during spring training and has a .225/.326/.425 slash line with one home run, five doubles, seven RBI and six runs through 11 games.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Breather#Pittsburgh
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Drives in three

Beer went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over Washington. Beer, who had been in and out of the lineup to start the season, has started five of the last six games. All of those starts have come against right-handers, and it's not clear if Arizona manager Torey Lovullo will make Beer a full-timer regardless of the opposing pitcher. One thing is for certain is that Beer has been the team's best hitter since Opening Day, when he hit a walk-off home run. The lefty-swinging first baseman/DH is slashing .438/.486/.625 with a team-high eight RBI through 11 games. The teammate nearest him in average is Pavin Smith, who is batting .219.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Back-to-back games with homer

Tellez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates. Tellez went deep off a Pittsburgh starter for a second straight game and has three home runs and eight RBI through his first 12 contests. The lefty first basemen is slashing .270/.325/.920 through 40 plate appearances with seven strikeouts and three walks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Late addition to lineup

Diaz was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs after Wander Franco was scratched with quad tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz was scheduled to hit the bench after starting five straight games, but he'll instead remain in the lineup. He'll bat fifth and play third base, with Taylor Walls moving from third to shortstop.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Not starting Wednesday

McCutchen isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates. McCutchen will get his first off day of the season after going 0-for-5 with a run, two walks and three strikeouts in the last two games. Keston Hiura will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy