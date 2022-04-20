Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets breather Wednesday

Beer went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over Washington. Beer, who had been in and out of the lineup to start the season, has started five of the last six games. All of those starts have come against right-handers, and it's not clear if Arizona manager Torey Lovullo will make Beer a full-timer regardless of the opposing pitcher. One thing is for certain is that Beer has been the team's best hitter since Opening Day, when he hit a walk-off home run. The lefty-swinging first baseman/DH is slashing .438/.486/.625 with a team-high eight RBI through 11 games. The teammate nearest him in average is Pavin Smith, who is batting .219.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO