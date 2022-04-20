Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Not starting Wednesday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees faced off against the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a three-game series. Locking in a 5–3 victory, thanks to five innings from Luis Severino, the Bombers have now increased their record to 7-5 after hitting the .500 mark just three days ago.
DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
C.J. Cron homered and drove in four runs, Kris Bryant had two hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 in Denver on Tuesday night. Justin Lawrence (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to earn the win, and Daniel Bard worked the ninth for his fifth save for Colorado.
Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.
Marte isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Marte hit .243 with two homers, nine runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases while starting in the last nine games, but he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Travis Jankowski will start in right field and bat seventh.
The Phillies’ first road trip of the season was not a good one, but it could have been a whole lot worse. After losing their first two games against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, the Phils came back and took the third game of the series, 9-6, on Wednesday afternoon.
Tellez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates. Tellez went deep off a Pittsburgh starter for a second straight game and has three home runs and eight RBI through his first 12 contests. The lefty first basemen is slashing .270/.325/.920 through 40 plate appearances with seven strikeouts and three walks.
With their first homestand of 2022 in the books, the Brewers will head to Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies. Sitting at 8-5 on the young season, the Brewers hope to build upon their sweep against Pittsburgh. Here’s a look at what’s ahead in a National League tilt...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Woodruff (2-1) gave up just one hit, a one-out single by former teammate Daniel Vogelbach...
DENVER (AP) — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Wednesday to stop a three-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors...
It took six games but Alec Bohm is starting at third base Monday for the Phillies for the first time since his eventful three-error night at the position last Monday against the Mets. Bohm bats sixth as Aaron Nola opens a three-game series for the Phils against the Rockies at...
Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Smith started the past six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and three runs during that stretch. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner Tuesday with righty Chris Ellis on the mound for Baltimore.
So far in this young season, the Washington Nationals' young rotation hasn't been able to work deep into games. Through 14 games, the starters have made it through at least five innings just seven times. Joan Adon, who earned his first career win Tuesday to cap a doubleheader sweep, is the only pitcher to make it into the seventh.
Hays isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Hays will get his first day off this season after he hit .220 with three doubles, three runs and an RBI in his first 11 appearances of the year. Anthony Santander will shift to left field while Ryan McKenna starts in right.
