Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Starting in day game

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Knapp will start at catcher and bat ninth Wednesday against the Brewers. Knapp...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Yelich's slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Monday night. capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson (0-1) in the fourth inning. It was an encouraging sign for the...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Salvage Final Game of Road Trip on Strength of Four Homers

Phillies salvage final game of road trip on strength of four HRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies’ first road trip of the season was not a good one, but it could have been a whole lot worse. After losing their first two games against the Colorado...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Not starting Thursday

Marte isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Marte hit .243 with two homers, nine runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases while starting in the last nine games, but he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Travis Jankowski will start in right field and bat seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 20, 2022: Anthony Alford homers in Indy win

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-6) moved back over .500 with a 5-3 win over Columbus (Guardians). LF Anthony Alford (.167), on a rehab assignment with a wrist injury, went 1 for 4 with a home run. RF Cal Mitchell (.372) went 3 for 4 with a stolen base. LC Canaan Smith-Njigba (.235) went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a steal. 1B Mason Martin (.333) went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.RHP Osvaldo Bido (3.97) started and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks in four innings. RHP Eric Hanhold (1-0, 5.79) pitched a scoreless fifth to earn the win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
92.9 The Ticket

Tapia Homer in 5-Run Second Leads Blue Jays Over Red Sox 6-1

Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Wednesday night. José Berríos (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He lowered his ERA from 11.81 to 6.35.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cavan Biggio starting at first base for Blue Jays on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Biggio will operate first after the Blue Jays announced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as Wednesday's designated hitter and Zack Collins was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman (groin) back Monday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman (shortstop) is back in the starting lineup for Monday' series opener against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman missed the previous three games with a groin injury. He is back on shortstop Monday and hitting seventh. Diego Castillo is moving to second base in place of an idle Josh VanMeter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Late addition to lineup

Diaz was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs after Wander Franco was scratched with quad tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz was scheduled to hit the bench after starting five straight games, but he'll instead remain in the lineup. He'll bat fifth and play third base, with Taylor Walls moving from third to shortstop.
TAMPA, FL
Houston Chronicle

Erick Fedde gets lit up as Nationals sputter to 11-2 loss to Diamondbacks

So far in this young season, the Washington Nationals' young rotation hasn't been able to work deep into games. Through 14 games, the starters have made it through at least five innings just seven times. Joan Adon, who earned his first career win Tuesday to cap a doubleheader sweep, is the only pitcher to make it into the seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ

