Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Starting in day game

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-6) moved back over .500 with a 5-3 win over Columbus (Guardians). LF Anthony Alford (.167), on a rehab assignment with a wrist injury, went 1 for 4 with a home run. RF Cal Mitchell (.372) went 3 for 4 with a stolen base. LC Canaan Smith-Njigba (.235) went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a steal. 1B Mason Martin (.333) went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.RHP Osvaldo Bido (3.97) started and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks in four innings. RHP Eric Hanhold (1-0, 5.79) pitched a scoreless fifth to earn the win.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO