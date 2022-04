When Boston Bruins second-line right wing David Pastrnak left a game on April 4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets with an injury, it was not known how long he was going to be out of the lineup. As it turns out, the injury has forced Pastrnak to miss the last seven games. Since he left the lineup, Boston has struggled to win just two of seven games. Not only have the Black and Gold struggled to win games, but they have also struggled to put the puck in the net.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO