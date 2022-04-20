ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACE Selects 17 Producers For Animation Workshop

By Tom Grater
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: European organization ACE Producers has unveiled the 17 producers who will participate in the third edition of its ACE Animation Special workshop. Scroll down for the list.

The initiative is deigned to provide extensive knowledge of how to diversify by developing and producing long-form, feature film and series animation for international audiences across cinema, broadcast and streaming,

It will run May 30 – June 4 in Dublin, Ireland and will include sessions on story development, international production workflows, the creative dynamics of animation production, financing strategies and international distribution. There will also be sessions on physical line production as well as case studies on completed animation projects.

Experts consulting on this year’s edition include Sebastien Onomo (Final Touch Studios), Simon Quinn (Big Fat Studio), Martin Pope (Magic Light Pictures), and Marleen Slot (Viking Film).

Producers applied with animated features and series projects in early development. The selected list are:

Ivan Agenjo , Peekaboo Animation, Spain

Veerle Appelmans , Vivi Film, Belgium

Peter Badač (ACE Slovakia), BFILM

Yohann Cornu , Damned Films, France

Dan Dixon , Snafu Pictures, United Kingdom

Alex Dowding , Submarine Animation, The Netherlands

Alan Holly, And Maps And Plans, Ireland

Siniša Juričić (ACE Croatia), Nukleus Film

Chantal Lafleur (ACE Canada), Avenida Productions

Galilé Marion-Gauvin (ACE Canada), Productions l’unité centrale

Stefan Michel , Studio Seufz, Germany

Ragna Midtgard , Mikrofilm AS, Norway

Carla Mooney, Cardel, Ireland

Pål Røed (Norway), Paasan

Lisa Marie Russo (ACE UK), Fly Film

Nidia Santiago, Ikki Films, France

Aneta Zagorska, Krakow Animation Center, Poland

The program is backed by Creative Europe MEDIA, Screen Ireland, Animation Skillnet, BAI (Broadcasting Authority of Ireland) and Animation Ireland.

